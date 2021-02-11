UrduPoint.com
RDA Approves Proposal Of Lai Nullah Expressway

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

RDA approves proposal of Lai Nullah Expressway

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has approved Public Private Partnership (PPP) proposal of 16.5 kilometer long Lai Nullah Expressway and sent to PPP Authority Punjab.

It has also been approved feasibility study and master planning for special economic zones (sezs) along Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

The decision was taken at the 52nd meeting of RDA Governing Body held here at RDA conference room under the chairmanship of RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza.

RDA Director General Chaudhry Maqbool Ahmed Dhawla gave a detailed briefing on the agenda items before the governing body. The governing body approved secretarial and Logistic support for newly appointed Vice Chairman RDA.

Extension in contractual appointment of Staff of PMU of Rawalpindi Ring Road Project approved.

The governing body deferred agenda item of renaming of housing scheme from 'Rabia Residency' to 'Star Enclave' and a committee comprising RDA Vice Chairman, DG and Director MP&TE was formed for detailed elaboration.

Conduction of short-term consultancy services for financial and legal feasibility study of construction of RDA Complex alongwith its cost Rs 1 million approved.

WASA's agenda related to rationalization of Posts in WASA also approved.

Members of Governing Body including Major (Retd) Muhammad Latasib Satti MPA PP-6, Haji Amjad Mahmood Chaudhry MPA PP-13, Ms. Nasreen Tariq MPA (W301), Muqrib Ali Technical Member and others participated.

