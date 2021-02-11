UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDA Approves Public Private Partnership Proposal Of Lai Nullah Expressway

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

RDA approves Public Private Partnership proposal of Lai Nullah Expressway

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has approved Public Private Partnership (PPP) proposal of Lai Nullah Expressway of length 16.5 km and forwarded it to PPP Authority Punjab.

The RDA has also approved feasibility study and master planning for special economic zones (sezs) along Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

The decision was taken at the 52nd meeting of RDA Governing Body chaired by Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza at RDA office here Thursday.

The Director General RDA Chaudhry Maqbool Ahmed Dhawla gave a detailed briefing on the agenda items before the governing body.

Governing body approved secretarial and Logistic support for newly appointed Vice Chairman RDA.

Extension in contractual appointment of staff of PMU of Rawalpindi Ring Road Project approved.

Governing Body deferred agenda item of renaming of housing scheme from name "Rabia Residency to Star Enclave" Rawalpindi and committee comprising Vice Chairman RDA, DG RDA and Director MP&TE made for detail elaboration.

Conduction of short-term consultancy services for financial and legal feasibility study of construction of RDA Complex alongwith its cost 1 million approved. WASA's agenda related to rationalization of Posts in WASA also approved.

The Chairman RDA thanked all the members who attended the meeting.

Members of Governing Body Major (R) Muhammad Latasib Satti MPA PP-6, Haji Amjad Mahmood Chaudhry MPA PP-13, Ms. Nasreen Tariq MPA (W301), Muqrib Ali Technical Member, Director General RDA Chaudhry Maqbool Ahmad Dhawla, MD WASA Raja Shaukat Mehmood, Director Admin & Finance RDA Asif Mehmood Janjua, Deputy Director Finance Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti, representatives of Finance Department, HUD & PHE Department, P&D Department, Local Government Department, Commissioner's Office Rawalpindi, Deputy Commissioner's Office Rawalpindi and other officers of RDA Rawalpindi attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Punjab Road Lai Rawalpindi All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million PP-6 PP-13 Housing

Recent Stories

Search operation for Ali Sadpara, other climbers o ..

13 minutes ago

Ninety Criminal Cases Opened After Recent Unauthor ..

13 minutes ago

Moscow Praises Biden White House for Not Tying Arm ..

14 minutes ago

Navalny to Return to Court for Hearing on Slander ..

14 minutes ago

'Fought like a warrior' - Tsitsipas survives five- ..

14 minutes ago

Iran Hopes to Become Major COVID-19 Vaccine Export ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.