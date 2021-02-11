RDA approves Public Private Partnership proposal of Lai Nullah Expressway

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has approved Public Private Partnership (PPP) proposal of Lai Nullah Expressway of length 16.5 km and forwarded it to PPP Authority Punjab.

The RDA has also approved feasibility study and master planning for special economic zones (sezs) along Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

The decision was taken at the 52nd meeting of RDA Governing Body chaired by Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza at RDA office here Thursday.

The Director General RDA Chaudhry Maqbool Ahmed Dhawla gave a detailed briefing on the agenda items before the governing body.

Governing body approved secretarial and Logistic support for newly appointed Vice Chairman RDA.

Extension in contractual appointment of staff of PMU of Rawalpindi Ring Road Project approved.

Governing Body deferred agenda item of renaming of housing scheme from name "Rabia Residency to Star Enclave" Rawalpindi and committee comprising Vice Chairman RDA, DG RDA and Director MP&TE made for detail elaboration.

Conduction of short-term consultancy services for financial and legal feasibility study of construction of RDA Complex alongwith its cost 1 million approved. WASA's agenda related to rationalization of Posts in WASA also approved.

The Chairman RDA thanked all the members who attended the meeting.

Members of Governing Body Major (R) Muhammad Latasib Satti MPA PP-6, Haji Amjad Mahmood Chaudhry MPA PP-13, Ms. Nasreen Tariq MPA (W301), Muqrib Ali Technical Member, Director General RDA Chaudhry Maqbool Ahmad Dhawla, MD WASA Raja Shaukat Mehmood, Director Admin & Finance RDA Asif Mehmood Janjua, Deputy Director Finance Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti, representatives of Finance Department, HUD & PHE Department, P&D Department, Local Government Department, Commissioner's Office Rawalpindi, Deputy Commissioner's Office Rawalpindi and other officers of RDA Rawalpindi attended the meeting.