RDA Arranges Mehfil-e-Milad

Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) arranged a mehfil-e-Miald-un-Nabi (Peace be upon him) here on Thursday.

The chief guest of the event was Chairman RDA, Tariq Mehmood Murtaza while Chief Engineer, RDA, Amir Rashid, Director Admin and Finance Asif Mehmood, Deputy Director Finance Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti, President Staff Union, Khawaja Arshad Javed and other officials attended the Mehfil.

The speakers including Prof. Allama Rizwan Anjum and Mufti Habib ur Rehman Madni addressing the participants said that the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) provide enlightened guidance on fostering tolerance, mutual understanding and peace in the society.

They highlighted the 'Usswa-e-Hasana' (lifestyle) of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) featuring love for the mankind and called for adopting the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for eternal success and blessings.

The programme started with the recitation of Holy Quran by Qadri Muhammad Babar while renowned Naat Khawan Mirza Shah Zain and Syed Altaf Shah Qazmi recited naats in thespiritual gathering which came to an end with the prayers offered for prosperity of the country and unity of the Ummah.

