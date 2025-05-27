RDA asks NAB, FIA to take action against irregularities in financial records

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has uncovered serious irregularities in its financial records, leading to substantial financial losses to the state exchequer.

Director General RDA, Kinza Murtaza, revealed that preliminary findings linked the accused Director Administration and Finance (Retired), former Deputy Director Finance (late) and Assistant Director Finance RDA (Retired), and others to these discrepancies.

The DG RDA emphasising the need for financial redress said the recovery of embezzled funds remains possible within the legal framework of the estate and properties.

She cited several legal provisions that enable such actions, including Section C-33 of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 (Recovery of money), Sections 12 and 15 of the NAB Ordinance (Freezing and seizure of property), Section 50 of the Code of Civil Procedure 1908 (Recovery from the estate of a deceased) and Order XXII Rule 4 of the CPC (Action against legal heirs after death).

The DG RDA had formally sent letters to the National Accountability Authority (NAB) Rawalpindi, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and the Anti-Corruption Establishment Rawalpindi, urging swift recovery of public funds and stern legal action against those involved.

Kinza reiterated her commitment to transparency and accountability and added that eradicating corruption and safeguarding the general public's assets was RDA’s top priority.