UrduPoint.com

RDA Authorities Directed To Conduct Survey To Identify Illegal Buildings

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2022 | 02:50 PM

RDA authorities directed to conduct survey to identify illegal buildings

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The authorities concerned of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) have been directed to conduct a survey to identify illegal residential and commercial buildings.

According to RDA spokesman, the authorities were instructed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the building rules violators.

Te Director General (DG) RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa had visited Adiala and Shahpur Roads and directed the Building Control Wing to conduct strict checking of illegal constructions and take action against the rules violators.

He informed that the DG had also issued orders to lodge FIRs against the owner of an illegal Marriage Hall on Adiala Road in Mouza Dagal.

The authorities concerned were directed to demolish the shops constructed illegally on Adiala Road, he added.

The spokesman said that the DG had also directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey to check illegal residential and commercial buildings, commercialization, complementary maps and plans of the buildings.

He said that the DG had also advised the citizens not to invest their hard earned money in illegal housing societies.

The sponsors of the illegal housing projects had also been warned to immediately stop marketing their unapproved and illegal projects and contact RDA to get No Objection Certificate as per law. Otherwise strict legal action would be taken against the rules violators, he added.

The DG RDA had directed the authorities to issue notices to the rules violators and regularize all illegal residential cum commercial buildings on Adiala and Shahpur Roads, the spokesman said adding, the officials of the Building Control Wing were directed to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized constructions, commercial activities, illegal booking offices and encroachments without any discrimination.

395

Related Topics

Marriage Road Rawalpindi Shahpur Money All Housing

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

6 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

14 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.