RDA authorities directed to continue raids against illegal construction

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The authorities concerned of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) have been directed to continue raids against illegal construction and encroachments.

According to a RDA spokesman, the Land Development and Estate Management (LD&EM) Directorate and Land Use & Building Control (LU&BC) Wing of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) conducted operations against illegal and unauthorized commercial buildings here the other day and sealed 10 shops in different areas.

The enforcement cell team on the directives of Director General (DG), RDA, Capt. (R) Abdul Sattar Isani, conducted operations against the rules violators and took action in accordance with the law.

10 shops including three in Ghazni Colony, Bagh Sardaran, three on City Saddar Road and four on Chakri Road were sealed.

He informed that RDA is conducting operations against the rules violators.

Building Control Wing and LD&EM Directorate, RDA has been actively conducting operations against illegal and unauthorized commercial cum residential buildings including plazas, shops, schools and other illegal land use encroachments within the controlled area of RDA.

LD&EM Directorate and LU&BC Wing's staff with the assistance of Police carried out the operation. The owners of these properties had constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval/No Objection Certificates in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act, 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations, 2020.

The spokesman said that the DG had directed the RDA Directorates to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities in residential areas without any discrimination.