RDA authorities directed to issue notices to two illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to issue notices to illegal housing schemes, Capital Valley in Mouza Thalian near the Airport and Joshua Town in Rawat.

According to a RDA spokesman, the DG also advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes.

The DG had directed the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA to take strict action in accordance with the law against illegal housing schemes including Capital Valley in Mouza Thalian near the Airport and Joshua Town in Rawat, he said adding, the DG had also directed the Director MP&TE to take action against illegal advertisements, marketing of unauthorized projects.

The authorities concerned were also directed to lodge FIRs against aforementioned housing schemes.

He informed that the Planning Wing RDA had submitted applications to the concerned police stations for initiating legal process against the illegal housing schemes.

He said that the owners and sponsors of illegal housing schemes were misleading the public through advertisements.

The Planning Wing RDA had also requested the Cyber Crime Wing of the FIA to take legal action against the illegal and misleading advertisements of illegal housing schemes, he added.

He advised the citizens to check status of the housing projects at RDA website www.rda.gop.pk before any investment.