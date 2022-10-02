UrduPoint.com

RDA Authorities Directed To Launch Operation Against Illegal Constructions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2022 | 12:30 PM

RDA authorities directed to launch operation against illegal constructions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has directed the authorities concerned of RDA to launch an operation against rules violators particularly those involved in illegal constructions.

According to a RDA spokesman, the DG visited different city areas including High Court Road, Gulrez Housing Scheme, Timber Market, Pakki Gali area and Commercial Road and directed the authorities concerned to launch operation against the rules violators.

The DG had directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey and check construction of illegal residential and commercial buildings, commercialization and other violations, he added.

He said that on violation of the rules, the officers and building inspectors concerned would also be held responsible.

On complaints of the citizens, the DG also visited Nullah Lai Expressway Road and checked under construction buildings in City villas at the banks of Nullah Lai, he said and informed that the DG taking notice of illegal construction which was going on at the banks of Nullah Lai in City Villas, issued a show cause notice to the Building Inspector of the area Muhammad Bilal.

Saif Anwar Jappa had advised the citizens not to invest their hard earned money in illegal housing societies, the spokesman said.

The DG also warned the owners of illegal housing projects to stop marketing their unapproved and illegal housing schemes and contact RDA to get No Objection Certificate for their projects as per law, otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.

Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa had also directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorised housing schemes, construction and commercial activities, booking offices and encroachments without any discrimination, he added.

