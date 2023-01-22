UrduPoint.com

RDA Authorities Directed To Lodge FIRs Against Illegal Housing Schemes

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2023 | 12:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :The authorities concerned of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) have been directed to lodge FIRs against illegal housing schemes.

According to a RDA spokesman, RDA had issued issue notices to the owners of three illegal housing schemes, Cighu Country Farms in Mauza Chak Cighu at Chak Beli Khan Road Rawalpindi, Countryside Residencia in Mauza Kaliam Mughal at G.T.Road Rawalpindi and Mian Muhammad Bakhsh in Mauza Ranial at Girja Road Rawalpindi.

He informed Director General, RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa taking notice of illegal housing projects in the town advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes.

The DG had directed the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA to take action in accordance with the law against illegal housing schemes under Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules 2021, he said.

FIRs would also be lodged against aforementioned three illegal housing schemes, he added.

He informed that the DG had also instructed the Director MP&TE to take action against illegal advertisements and marketing.

He said that the owners and sponsors of illegal housing schemes were misleading the public through advertisements.

In this regard, the Planning Wing RDA had also requested the Cyber Crime Wing of the FIA to take legal action against illegal and misleading advertisements of the housing schemes.

He said the citizens should check the status of the housing schemes before any investment on the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk.

To a question he said RDA had requested the citizens to send their suggestions on Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Site Development Zones on RDA website www.rda.gop.pk.

Efforts were underway to prepare Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Site Development Zones for five tehsils of Rawalpindi district including Rawalpindi, Gujar Khan, Kallar Syedan, Taxila and Kahuta.

RDA on the directives of the DG was preparing a master plan for 25 years.

He said, the RDA in collaboration with local government was preparing planning documents for the next 25 years, adding the plan would have all the details about housing schemes, industrial areas, central business areas and other places.

No housing society and the industrial area would be made outside the site development zones and as per the directives of the government, the areas outside the site development zones would be only for agriculture and the environment and RDA was working on this special task, he said.

The citizens who wanted to give suggestions regarding Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Site Development Zones, were requested to send emails with their proposals on the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk, he added.

He further said that the suggestions of the public in this regard would be appreciated so that the planning documents could be prepared as soon as possible.

