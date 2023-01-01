UrduPoint.com

RDA Authorities Directed To Take Strict Action Against Illegal Constructions

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2023 | 05:00 PM

RDA authorities directed to take strict action against illegal constructions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :The authorities concerned of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) have been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against illegal constructions.

According to RDA spokesman, the officers concerned of RDA on the directives of Director General (DG) Saif Anwar Jappa had launched an operation and demolished the structure illegally constructed on public land in Saidpur Housing Scheme.

The State Management Directorate and Building Control Wing (SMD & BCW) RDA launched an operation and took action in accordance with the law against a violator who illegally encroached the public land and raised structure.

He informed that earlier, a citizen resident of New Phagwari area lodged a complaint that the owner of plot no 31 had started construction of a house in front of his residence violating the by-laws and encroached the public land illegally.

The DG directed the Director SMD & BCW Asif Mahmood Janjua to take immediate action against the encroacher and demolish the structure raised illegally.

The DG said that no one would be allowed to occupy even an inch of the government land and advised the citizens to get prior approval of the maps of their houses from the authorities concerned to avoid any inconvenience.

The DG expressed displeasure over the unauthorized construction and also issued show-cause notices to the Building Inspector, Mukhtar Ahmed and other officials, the spokesman informed.

Related Topics

Saidpur Rawalpindi Mukhtar Ahmed From Government Housing

Recent Stories

SCC’s Family Affairs Committee discusses SDSVA’s services to citizens

1 hour ago
 Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power ..

Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Transitional Sovereignty Counc ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Cuba on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cuba on National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders send New Year greetings to world leade ..

UAE leaders send New Year greetings to world leaders

4 hours ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 58 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 588 for January 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.