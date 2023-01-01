RDA authorities directed to take strict action against illegal constructions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :The authorities concerned of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) have been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against illegal constructions.

According to RDA spokesman, the officers concerned of RDA on the directives of Director General (DG) Saif Anwar Jappa had launched an operation and demolished the structure illegally constructed on public land in Saidpur Housing Scheme.

The State Management Directorate and Building Control Wing (SMD & BCW) RDA launched an operation and took action in accordance with the law against a violator who illegally encroached the public land and raised structure.

He informed that earlier, a citizen resident of New Phagwari area lodged a complaint that the owner of plot no 31 had started construction of a house in front of his residence violating the by-laws and encroached the public land illegally.

The DG directed the Director SMD & BCW Asif Mahmood Janjua to take immediate action against the encroacher and demolish the structure raised illegally.

The DG said that no one would be allowed to occupy even an inch of the government land and advised the citizens to get prior approval of the maps of their houses from the authorities concerned to avoid any inconvenience.

The DG expressed displeasure over the unauthorized construction and also issued show-cause notices to the Building Inspector, Mukhtar Ahmed and other officials, the spokesman informed.