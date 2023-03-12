UrduPoint.com

RDA Authorities Directed To Take Strict Action Against Illegal Housing Schemes

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2023 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The authorities concerned of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) have been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against illegal housing schemes.

According to RDA spokesman, Director General (DG) RDA Saif Anwar Jappa had directed the officers to take action against the rules violators without discrimination.

He said, the authorities would continue operations against illegal housing schemes. The DG had directed the authorities to regularly monitor the activities of the housing schemes.

On the directives of the DG, the authorities had also sent letters to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Federal Investigation Agency (Cyber Crime Wing) Islamabad, and Federal board of Revenue requesting to stop illegal advertisements of private housing schemes on social media.

The spokesman said that RDA had warned the owners of such projects that without getting No Objection Certificate (NOC) from RDA, no commercial or residential housing project could be launched and all advertisements, marketing and development of such projects would be illegal.

He said that the DG had also advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and check the status of the housing projects on RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk.

The owners and sponsors of illegal housing schemes were also warned of strict action and directed to stop marketing of their unapproved and illegal housing schemes and get NOC.

He said the DG also directed the Planning Wing of RDA to regularly monitor the activities of unscrupulous persons and demolish site offices, illegal structures and lodge FIRs against the rules violators.

The spokesman said that the DG ordered the Law Officers of the authority to prepare comprehensive case files and present solid proofs against illegal housing projects in the courts so that their administration could be punished as per law.

The DG also directed the Assistant Directors to prepare progress reports on daily basis.

The spokesman informed that the DG had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, construction and encroachments without any discrimination.

