RDA Awards Rwp Ring Road Contract Worth Rs 22.8 Bln To FWO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Wednesday awarded Rs 22.8 billion contract to the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) for a mega project of Rawalpindi Ring Road

The FWO's bid which has been accepted, was Rs300 million less than estimated cost of the project.

Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza said that the FWO emerged as lowest bidder after the committee opened the technical and financial bids in the presence of all the concerned.

He said that the financial bids were opened after subsequent discount offered by FWO.

Chairman said that the construction work of 38.3 km long main carriageway from Baanth (N-5) to Thallian (M-2), would be completed under Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

