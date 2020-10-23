RDA bans commercial constructions up to 100 meters along Ring Road

(@FahadShabbir)

The 50th meeting of the Governing Body Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has banned the commercial constructions up to 100 meters along Rawalpindi Ring Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The 50th meeting of the Governing Body Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has banned the commercial constructions up to 100 meters along Rawalpindi Ring Road.

The meeting held here under the chairmanship of RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza here on Friday.

Chairman RDA said that the purpose of this ban is to bring the constructions along the Ring Road in accordance with the Town Planning Regulation.

The governing body also approved the formulation of Peri-Urban Structure Plan in all tehsils of Rawalpindi District except Tehsil Rawalpindi.

According to the Peri-Urban Plan, zones would be allocated for land use in each tehsil so that any developer can know in which zone he will be able to carry out development activities.

According to the planning regulation, the governing body also approved new housing schemes rules to facilitate the housing sector.

The governing body also discussed various issues of Gulraiz Housing Scheme such as graveyard etc and formed a five-member technical committee under the supervision of Haji Amjad Mehmood Chaudhry MPA PP-13 to prepare report with in 15 days that which department would conduct anti-encroachment operation and development work on this land.

The governing body rejected hailey water works auction agenda of WASA and suggested that it should be further improved.

Director General RDA given a detailed briefing of the agenda items before the Governing Body.

The meeting was attended by the members of the governing body including MPA PP-13, Maj (Retd) Muhammad Latasub Satti, MPA PP-6, Ms.

Nasreen Tariq, MPA (W-301), MCR , DG RDA, MD WASA and officials concerned.

Haji Amjad Mehmood, Chaudhry MPA PP 13, Ms. Nasreen Tariq MPA (W 301), Muqrib Ali Technical Member, officials RDA, MD WASA, representative of district government and other officials concerned attended the meeting.