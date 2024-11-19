Open Menu

RDA Bans Land Transactions In Agricultural Areas Outside Peri-Urban Limits

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 10:29 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG), Kinza Murtaza, has imposed a ban on the land transactions and purchases in agricultural areas located outside the peri-urban limits of Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG), Kinza Murtaza, has imposed a ban on the land transactions and purchases in agricultural areas located outside the peri-urban limits of Rawalpindi.

The step has been taken to protect and preserve the city's vital green areas, an essential part for its ecological and environmental health.

In compliance with the directives of DG RDA, Additional Director General, Awais Manzoor Tarar has sent a letter to the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, requesting immediate action to halt land transfers in various areas of the district.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to maintain a balance between urban development and environmental sustainability.

“The protection of the green areas is not only critical for the beauty and aesthetics of Rawalpindi but also plays a key role in maintaining the ecological balance of the city,” said DG RDA, Kinza Murtaza.

“As we progress with urban development, we must ensure that we preserve our green spaces for the well-being of the future generations. A harmonious balance between growth and the environment is essential to creating a healthier, more livable city,” she added.

The green areas in the surroundings of the city are crucial to mitigate environmental impacts such as air pollution and providing recreational spaces for the residents. The decision has been taken to check increasing construction activities in the region, which have raised concerns over the loss of valuable agricultural land and green spaces.

RDA also encourages individuals or organizations with concerns or objections to the ban to approach the Governance Redressal Committee for further discussions or grievances.

RDA is committed to fostering urban growth while safeguarding the city's natural resources for future generations, the RDA spokesman said.

