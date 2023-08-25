RDA bar private firm to run ads for unapproved housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Friday issued notices to a marketing company 'Graana.Com' stopping the advertisement of unapproved and illegal housing schemes namely Blue World City, Capital Valley, and Saffron City.

According to an RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA also issued a notice to an illegal housing scheme namely Zak City, G.T. Road, Rawalpindi. The sponsor was advertising the illegal housing scheme on print and social media, he added.

RDA had warned that the advertising of the housing schemes that were not approved by RDA was illegal.

He informed that unless a project gets a No Objection Certificate from RDA, it could not be declared as an approved or legal project. Unfortunately, some websites were misleading the general public who were investing heavy amounts to purchase plots. The marketing/projection of such projects gave the impression to the general public that the projects were already approved and legal.

The marketing company was warned that it must not be a part of this illegal activity, he added.

He advised the citizens to check the status of the housing schemes on the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk or visit the MP&TE Directorate to get information.