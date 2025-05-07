Open Menu

RDA Cancels Staff Holidays In Wake Of Indian Strikes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Development Authority(RDA)has cancelled the leaves of the entire staff in the wake of Indian strikes against Pakistan.

RDA Additional Director General Mansoor Ahmed Khan said that a control room had been set up at the RDA office for taking timely and effective measures in any emergency.

He said all staff had been instructed to remain on high alert.

RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza, he said, had also directed the staff of housing schemes to be ready to provide all possible cooperation to the public and the armed forces in any emergency.

He said, “We stand with the Pak Army!, Long live Pakistan!”

