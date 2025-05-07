RDA Cancels Staff Holidays In Wake Of Indian Strikes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Development Authority(RDA)has cancelled the leaves of the entire staff in the wake of Indian strikes against Pakistan.
RDA Additional Director General Mansoor Ahmed Khan said that a control room had been set up at the RDA office for taking timely and effective measures in any emergency.
He said all staff had been instructed to remain on high alert.
RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza, he said, had also directed the staff of housing schemes to be ready to provide all possible cooperation to the public and the armed forces in any emergency.
He said, “We stand with the Pak Army!, Long live Pakistan!”
Recent Stories
The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..
EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
More Stories From Pakistan
-
The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf57 seconds ago
-
Stage theater performances held SMBBMU on human rights and peace2 minutes ago
-
RDA cancels staff holidays in wake of Indian strikes2 minutes ago
-
2 cops hurt, 6 POs arrested after crossfire in Waris Khan area2 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Citizens Protest Against Indian Aggression, Students Condemn Modi2 minutes ago
-
Solidarity Rally Held in Sanghar to Support Pakistan Army Against Indian Aggression2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan retaliates after Indian troops violate LoC ceasefire2 minutes ago
-
6 eateries shut down in ICT for causing air pollution2 minutes ago
-
Free Eye Camp Organized by Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization in Lakhi2 minutes ago
-
Solidarity rally with Pak Army held in Sukkur against Indian aggression2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest seven drug peddlers, recover liquor, mainpuri3 minutes ago
-
PMA condemns attacks on innocent civilians by Indian forces3 minutes ago