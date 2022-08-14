UrduPoint.com

RDA Celebrates 75th Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2022 | 05:20 PM

RDA celebrates 75th Independence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :A flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony was held here on Sunday at Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Office to celebrate 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Director General, RDA Capt. (r) Tahir Zafar Abbasi on the occasion said, "Our forefathers achieved freedom by making countless sacrifices and facing innumerable difficulties. Today is very important for us and on this occasion we should remember the sacrifices of the great leaders of Pakistan movement especially Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who gave us Pakistan and made it a free nation." He said that if Quaid-e-Azam had not fought for the freedom, this country would not have existed today.

The DG said, "We are happy to celebrate diamond jubilee of Independence and we are also remembering our great leaders".

He said "All the citizens are celebrating the Independence Day with great zeal." "We are happy and praying that ALLAH Almighty to keep this country safe, stable and prosperous," he added.

Tahir Zafar expressed the hope that the country would soon succeed to overcome the difficulties being faced and move on the path of prosperity.

On this occasion, special prayers were also offered for the improvement and development of the nation.

The RDA spokesperson said that 75th Independence Day was celebrated in RDA with traditional enthusiasm and on the direction of DG RDA the RDA building was also decorated with colorful lights.

RDA officers and a large number of employees participated in the ceremony.

