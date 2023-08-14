RDA celebrates 76th Independence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Monday celebrated the 76th Independence Day and organized a flag hoisting ceremony at RDA Office.

RDA Office, Murree Road from Chandni Chowk to Faizabad and Airport Road, markets, plazas, and several buildings were decorated beautifully with green national flags, buntings, and paintings and also illuminated with colorful lights.

The DG also visited the camp office set up by RDA on Murree Road and checked the work done by the authority to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner.

Traditional horse dance and drum (dhool) performances were also organized at RDA main office and the Camp office on Murree Road.

The DG on the occasion said,"Our forefathers achieved freedom by making countless sacrifices and facing numerous difficulties." He also congratulated the citizens on Independence Day.

The DG said, "Today is very important day for us and while celebrating the Independence Day, we should remember the sacrifices of the elders especially Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who gave us Pakistan and succeeded to make a country for the nation." "If Quaid-e-Azam had not fought for Pakistan, this country would not have existed today," he said adding, "We are happy to celebrate the Independence Day but, we should also remember our leaders and their struggle.

" The DG said, "We should always support the Armed Forces of Pakistan. Today we are living with honor and dignity because of the endless sacrifices of the Armed Forces." He said, "The Pakistan Army is always ready to tackle all kinds of threats and situations." Whatever responsibilities were assigned to the Pakistan Army, it performed very well and earned the trust of the nation while maintaining its reputation, he added.

The DG further said, "The nation must remember that the Army has ensured the security of the motherland while rendering the sacrifices of their lives." The citizens should celebrate the Independence Day, be happy and pray to Allah Almighty to keep this country safe, stable and prosperous, he said and expressed the hope that the country would soon overcome all the difficulties and move on the path of prosperity.

On the occasion, special prayers were also offered for the peace and development of the country and nation.

The RDA Spokesperson informed that 76th Independence Day was celebrated in RDA with traditional zeal and fervor.

RDA and WASA officers and relevant officials participated the ceremony.