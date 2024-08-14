RDA celebrates 78th Independence Day in befitting manner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has organized a program to celebrate 78th Independence Day in befitting manner.

According to a RDA spokesman, on the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer, Muhammad Abdul Amir Khattak and Director General, RDA, Kinza Murtaza, RDA Buildings, Murree Road main wall, shops, plazas and markets along Murree Road and Airport Road were decorated with green flags, buntings and electric lamps.

He informed that a special program was organized in RDA office in connection with Independence Day celebration on Tuesday and a ‘Bhangra’ dance performance was also arranged to celebrate Independence Day.

The Commissioner while addressing the participants said, ”Our forefathers succeeded to get freedom after countless sacrifices and facing innumerable difficulties.”

Congratulating the citizens on 78th Independence Day, he said, ”Today is very important for all of us because on August 14, we should remember the sacrifices of our elders, especially Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who gave us Pakistan and made us a free nation."

He said that if Quaid-e-Azam had not fought for Pakistan, Pakistan would not have existed today.

"We are happy to celebrate at this time so we should remember our leader. We should always support Pakistan Army. Today, we are living with honor and dignity because of the endless sacrifices of Pakistan Army," he added.

He said that the Pakistan Army is always ready to deal with all kinds of situations. Whatever responsibilities were assigned to the Army, it performed very well and earned the trust of the Pakistani nation while maintaining its reputation, he added.

The Commissioner said that the citizens should celebrate, be happy and pray that Allah Almighty keeps this country safe, stable and prosperous.

He further said that the country would soon overcome all the difficulties and move on the path of prosperity.

On the occasion, special prayers were also offered for the betterment and development of the nation.

Commissioner Rawalpindi planted a sapling while DG RDA released pigeons.

Dr. Jamal Nasir, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Waqar Hassan Cheema, Additional Director General RDA, Awais Manzoor Tarar, National Press Club President Azhar Jatoi, Finance Secretary Waqar Abbasi and other RDA and WASA officers and staff also participated in the ceremony.