Rawalpindi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza Monday chaired a committee's meeting about the urban projects for city historic center, Raja Bazaar.

The main plans are to highlight Rawalpindi's heritage, improve living conditions in Raja Bazaar, improve the traffic system and increase tourism, urban Regeneration in Sarafa and Bhabra Bazaar, conservation of Sujan Singh Haveli and Street improvement, Promoting Sustainable Urban Mobility in Historic Rawalpindi Bazaar, Resilience Strategy for Rawalpindi and Livelihood opportunities through job creation & entrepreneurship.

All these projects were discussed with their scope and stakeholders were taken on board to comment on the timeline of projects.

Tariq Mehmood said to improve the traffic system in Raja Bazar and water sewerage system were very important.

He said WAPDA should submit an estimation of the project relating to the induction of electric wires in a pipeline.

He also affirmed his support toward MCR to get the work done according to the timelines.

It was decided that Projects of Sarafa Bazar and Sujan Singh Haveli to begin by February 2020.

The meeting was held in RDA conference room and attended by various stakeholders from the government and community.

Representative from Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi, Walled City of Lahore Authority, DSP Traffic Police, Dr Naveed Iftikhar head of Urban Platform UNDP, Indus Heritage Trust, Akhter Hameed Khan Trust and Chairman of Traders Association and community, Sh Asif Idrees President of Jewelers Association and Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti Deputy Director Finance RDA attended the meeting. Next meeting would be held after two weeks.