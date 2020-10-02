UrduPoint.com
RDA Chairman Urges To Make Plantation Campaign Successful

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:06 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza Friday urged the citizens to make the plantation campaign a success

Addressing a function organized by Insaf Tiger Force here at Sadiqabad Police Station under ongoing tree plantation campaign, he said massive tree plantation was the only solution to fight climatic challenge.

Assistant Commissioner City Waqas Sikandari, Tiger Force Committee Coordinator Chaudhry Bilal, Focal Person Mahroof Hussain and RDA Staff Union President Khawaja Arshad Javed were present on the occasion.

The chairman planted a sapling and appreciated efforts being made by the Insaf Tiger Force for the plantation campaign.

The chairman was apprised about water shortage problem in Sadiqabad area.

Tariq Mehmood said all out efforts would be made to mitigate the problem and provide relief to the citizens.

Later, the assistant commissioner also spoke on the occasion. He said the government's 'Clean Green Pakistan' initiative was the first of its kind in the country being appreciated globally.

He stressed the participants not only to plant a tree but also make sure and look after till its full grooming which was a bigger issue than the plantation.

