RDA Chairman visits various development projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ):Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza along with Chief Engineer Aamir Rasheed and other officers Tuesday visited various development projects here.

The RDA chairman checked Dualization of Dr Qadeer Khan Road from Islamabad Highway to Falcon Complex Rawalpindi, Construction / Widening and Improvement of Dry Port Road from Rahimabad Flyover at Airport Road to Welfare Complex via Chaklala Railway Station Shell Depot Rawalpindi and building three pedestrian bridges on Airport Road.

He appreciated construction work on Dr Qadeer Khan Road as 2.25 km road work has been completed. He directed that construction work on Dr Qadeer Khan road, Dry Port Road and three pedestrian bridges on Airport road should be completed as soon as possible, so that the sufferings of people could be lessened.

The RDA chairman said the bridges were being built to prevent the road accidents which occurred due to pedestrians.