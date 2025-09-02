RDA Committee Discusses Key Urban Development Matters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 12:00 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) On the directions of the Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza, the Planning and Design Committee meeting, constituted under Rule 27 of the Land Use (Classification, Re-Classification & Redevelopment) Rules, 2021, was held on Monday.
The meeting was chaired by the Additional Director General, RDA, Mansoor Ahmad Khan.
The Committee reviewed and deliberated on several significant matters of land use conversion and regulatory improvements aimed at promoting well-structured and sustainable urban development throughout the district.
Key agenda items included requests for land use conversion from residential to institutional and commercial purposes; adoption of uniform building and zoning regulations, and implementation of extra height charges in accordance with the
Presidential Directive of 2007.
The meeting discussions mark continued efforts of RDA to ensure balanced urban planning that supports growth while maintaining regulatory compliance and infrastructure sustainability.
