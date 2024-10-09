RDA completes up-gradation project of joint check post near Koral chowk ahead of SCO Summit

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has completed the up-gradation project of the Joint Check Post near Koral Chowk on Old Airport Road under the authority’s preparations for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Islamabad.

According to RDA spokesman, Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza on Wednesday inaugurated the upgraded Joint Check Post following its renovation.

On this occasion, Additional Director General, RDA, Awais Manzoor Tarar, Chief Engineer Muhammad Anwar Baran, and other senior officers of RDA were present.

The spokesman informed that on the directives of the DG, the Engineering Directorate completed comprehensive rehabilitation work which included carpeting of the roads, repainting of the existing structure, aesthetic improvements with acrylic sheet cladding, repair of faulty lights, replacement of Aluminum Composite Panels on screening and checking booths and improvement of other infrastructure.

Kinza Murtaza appreciated the Engineering Directorate for swift and high-quality work of the project, which has enhanced both the functionality and appearance of the Joint Check Post.

The Check Post equipped with modern scanning equipment, security cameras and other control room facilities would not only ensure smooth flow of the traffic but also facilitate law enforcement personnel deployed at the Joint Check Post.