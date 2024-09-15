RDA Conducts Grand Operation Against 7 Illegal Housing Schemes
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2024 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Divisional Intelligence Committee has conducted a grand operation against seven illegal housing schemes.
According to RDA spokesman, the RDA Enforcement Squad conducted operations against Pak PWD Housing Scheme, Agro Park Housing Scheme, Green Lake City, Riser Marketing, Attar Farms, GB Valley and Organic Meadows, located in Mouzas Bagga Sheikhan, Ralla Gujran, Kuri Khuda Baksh, Banian, Jajja to Budhial Road, Natha Dolal and Basanta, Tehsil and District Rawalpindi.
The enforcement squad sealed and demolished the main gates, site offices, boundary walls and other infrastructures of the illegal housing schemes as despite warnings to stop illegal advertisements, booking of the plots and development activities, the management of the illegal housing schemes continued to violate the law.
The joint operation team including Shiza Tanveer, Assistant Director Planning RDA, along with RDA Scheme/Building Inspectors, and officials from Rawat, Mandra and Kallar Syedan Police Stations took part in the operations.
The operations were conducted under the supervision of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khatta, Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza, Additional DG RDA, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, and the City Police Officer Rawalpindi.
The spokesman said that the authority on the directives of the Commissioner and DG RDA would continue crackdown on illegal housing societies. Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators, he added.
The RDA had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes, the spokesman said adding, the citizens should visit RDA website www.rda.gop.pk to get information about legal and illegal housing societies.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Information minister inaugurates calligraphy exhibition2 minutes ago
-
QAU Alumni contributes towards alma master's guest house2 minutes ago
-
RWMC cancells staff holidays on Eid Milad-ul-Nabi(SAW)12 minutes ago
-
Shaikhani for devising comprehensive strategy to declare Hyderabad as premier IT hub12 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad: Rescue-1122 building decorated12 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi’s celebrations kick off with religious reverence, traditional fervor nationwide22 minutes ago
-
Police arrested 12 gamblers32 minutes ago
-
Rubina Khalid lauds Sindh Govt decision to abolish birth certificate fee42 minutes ago
-
CTP chalked out traffic plan for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH)42 minutes ago
-
Great work for religious minorities being done in Punjab: minister42 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 469 power pilferers in 24 hours52 minutes ago
-
13 dead, 1,366 injured in Punjab road accidents1 hour ago