RDA Conducts Grand Operation Against 7 Illegal Housing Schemes

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2024 | 06:30 PM

RDA conducts grand operation against 7 illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Divisional Intelligence Committee has conducted a grand operation against seven illegal housing schemes.

According to RDA spokesman, the RDA Enforcement Squad conducted operations against Pak PWD Housing Scheme, Agro Park Housing Scheme, Green Lake City, Riser Marketing, Attar Farms, GB Valley and Organic Meadows, located in Mouzas Bagga Sheikhan, Ralla Gujran, Kuri Khuda Baksh, Banian, Jajja to Budhial Road, Natha Dolal and Basanta, Tehsil and District Rawalpindi.

The enforcement squad sealed and demolished the main gates, site offices, boundary walls and other infrastructures of the illegal housing schemes as despite warnings to stop illegal advertisements, booking of the plots and development activities, the management of the illegal housing schemes continued to violate the law.

The joint operation team including Shiza Tanveer, Assistant Director Planning RDA, along with RDA Scheme/Building Inspectors, and officials from Rawat, Mandra and Kallar Syedan Police Stations took part in the operations.

The operations were conducted under the supervision of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khatta, Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza, Additional DG RDA, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, and the City Police Officer Rawalpindi.

The spokesman said that the authority on the directives of the Commissioner and DG RDA would continue crackdown on illegal housing societies. Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators, he added.

The RDA had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes, the spokesman said adding, the citizens should visit RDA website www.rda.gop.pk to get information about legal and illegal housing societies.

