RDA conducts operation against four illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee has conducted operation against four illegal housing schemes and took action in accordance with the rules against the violators.

According to a RDA spokesman, the RDA Task Force has accelerated its operations against illegal housing schemes.

The RDA Enforcement Squad in an operation against four illegal housing schemes, Top View City (D-17) Project of Orbit International, Al-Baraqa Garden, Kohsar extension, F-Block and Nabeel Block near Kohsar extension, located in Mouzas Wnni, Paswal, Chokar, Pind Gondal and Chongian, Tehsil and District Rawalpindi took action and demolished road infrastructure, security offices, sewerage lines, containers, removed advertisement boards, and panaflexes of the illegal housing schemes.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Muhammad Abdul Aamer Khattak Engineer, along with the Director General (DG) RDA, the Additional DG RDA, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, and the City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi.

The DG RDA Kinza Murtaza said that on the directives of the Commissioner, the crackdown on illegal housing societies will continue and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators.

She urged the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and visit RDA website (www.rda.gop.pk) to check status of legal and illegal housing schemes.

Despite warnings to stop illegal advertisements, booking of the plots and development activities, the management of the housing schemes continued to operate illegal business in violation of the regulations.