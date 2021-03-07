RDA conducts operation against Silver City scheme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA)'s staff conducted operation against illegal/unauthorized housing scheme on Silver City on Girja Road Rawalpindi and has demolished barrier, billboards and road blocks

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ):Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA)'s staff conducted operation against illegal/unauthorized housing scheme on Silver City on Girja Road Rawalpindi and has demolished barrier, billboards and road blocks.

The Director MP&TE RDA Shahzad Haider said under section Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 notice has been issued to the owner of above mentioned illegal housing scheme.

MP&TE Directorate RDA's Staff including Deputy Director Building Control, Superintendent Scheme, Building Inspectors and others have carried out operation against above mentioned illegal housing scheme.

The owner of this property was running illegal housing scheme in violation of Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010.

RDA Spokesman said Director General RDA has advised the general public that in their own interest they should not make any investment in any illegal/unauthorized housing scheme which status declared illegal by RDA.

The general public is further advised to check the approval status of each plot and building prior to purchase, agreement and booking from the MP&TE Directorate RDA. It also could be checked on the RDA website rda.gop.pk. Otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses.

He said the RDA has also requested Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and PTCL not to extend services to illegal housing schemes as their status is unapproved/illegal.

He said the DG RDA directed MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal/unauthorized housing schemes, their development/construction of booking and site offices and encroachments without any fear or favour.

RDA suggests the citizens to consult the RDA before investing in such projects as the civic agency will not be responsible for their losses, he added.