RDA Conducts Operations Against Three Illegal Housing Schemes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 01:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Enforcement Squad on the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee, has conducted operations against three illegal housing schemes.
According to RDA spokesman, the RDA in a significant operation against illegal housing schemes namely Ring Road Enclave (A Project of Jawahir City Pvt. Ltd.), Hurtus Floare and Countree Farmhouse and Resorts located in Mouzas Chokar, Gahi Sayedan and Ramdy, Tehsil and District Rawalpindi took action in accordance with the law.
The operation led to the sealing and demolition of site offices, boundary walls, guard rooms, road infrastructures and road dividers of the illegal housing schemes, the spokesman informed.
The operation was conducted under the supervision of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Abdul Aamer Khattak, along with the Director General (DG) RDA, the Additional DG RDA, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, and the City Police Officer, Rawalpindi.
Despite warnings, the illegal housing societies continued to operate booking offices and development activities in violation of the rules.
The DG RDA Kinza Murtaza said that under the Commissioner’s guidance, the crackdown on illegal housing societies would continue and strict action would be taken against the rules violators.
She urged the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes. The citizens can also visit the RDA website (www.rda.gop.pk) to check status of the housing schemes.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CAMEA hosts session IV "Transforming Regional Dynamics & Architecture: Pakistan’s Posture"3 minutes ago
-
Government developing Gender Digital Divide Policy to empower women13 minutes ago
-
PM for strict measures to accelerate taxation, implement revenge collection strategy13 minutes ago
-
Police make foolproof security arrangements for bye election, polling underway in PP-139 peacefully23 minutes ago
-
Crackdown continue against the anti-social elements gangs: Khoso23 minutes ago
-
Earthquake hits Lahore, other Punjab cities23 minutes ago
-
Seminar on positive change in social behaviors held23 minutes ago
-
'Khelta Punjab' games competitions concluded:23 minutes ago
-
Digital art important tool in transformation of marketing framework33 minutes ago
-
1864 power pilferers held in six months, 9772 cases lodged33 minutes ago
-
SCP allows government for privatization of PIA33 minutes ago
-
Criminal gang busted33 minutes ago