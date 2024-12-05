RDA conducts operations against three illegal housing schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Enforcement Squad on the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee, has conducted operations against three illegal housing schemes.

According to RDA spokesman, the RDA in a significant operation against illegal housing schemes namely Ring Road Enclave (A Project of Jawahir City Pvt. Ltd.), Hurtus Floare and Countree Farmhouse and Resorts located in Mouzas Chokar, Gahi Sayedan and Ramdy, Tehsil and District Rawalpindi took action in accordance with the law.

The operation led to the sealing and demolition of site offices, boundary walls, guard rooms, road infrastructures and road dividers of the illegal housing schemes, the spokesman informed.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Abdul Aamer Khattak, along with the Director General (DG) RDA, the Additional DG RDA, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, and the City Police Officer, Rawalpindi.

Despite warnings, the illegal housing societies continued to operate booking offices and development activities in violation of the rules.

The DG RDA Kinza Murtaza said that under the Commissioner’s guidance, the crackdown on illegal housing societies would continue and strict action would be taken against the rules violators.

She urged the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes. The citizens can also visit the RDA website (www.rda.gop.pk) to check status of the housing schemes.