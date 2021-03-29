UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDA Conducts Raids Against Illegal Housing Schemes

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

RDA conducts raids against illegal housing schemes

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), on the special directives of Director General (DG) RDA Capt. (R) Abdul Sattar Issani, has conducted raids at different areas and collected huge amount of fine

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), on the special directives of Director General (DG) RDA Capt. (R) Abdul Sattar Issani, has conducted raids at different areas and collected huge amount of fine.

The raids were part of RDA's ongoing grand operation launched against illegal housing schemes and unauthorized construction.

The enforcement staff of Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate along with Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing of RDA has sealed an under construction building at Plot No. 20 in Eidgah Scheme Asghar Mall Road.

An FIR has also been lodged against Usman Qureshi, Managing Director of an Illegal Housing Scheme namely Rudn Enclave.

LU&BC Wing also displayed Pana Flex against illegal buildings namely Dominion Mall Bahria Town Phase-8 and Minara Heights Project, GT Road advising the citizens not to invest in any illegal project which is not approved by the authorities concerned of RDA.

The MP&TE Directorate has also issued challans to five illegal housing schemes namely Faisal Qayyum, Rawal City, Amazon City, Iqra City and Khayaban-e-Iftikhar.

The authority issued notices to Hamdard City and Morgah subdivision whereas fees/charges amounting to Rs 85.10 million were collected from various private housing schemes.

On the directives of the DG, the Building Control Wing was conducting crackdown against illegal, unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities including plazas, shops, schools and other illegal buildings.

The RDA spokesman informed that the DG had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized construction and commercial activities in residential areas without any discrimination.

The RDA had advised the citizens not to invest in any illegal and unauthorized project, he added.

Related Topics

Fine Road Traffic Rawalpindi FIR From Million Housing

Recent Stories

France's Musee d'Orsay adds Giscard d'Estaing to n ..

2 minutes ago

CCRI warns farmers of black sheep selling spurious ..

2 minutes ago

South Africa to Keep Response Plans on Mozambique ..

2 minutes ago

Five-day polio campaign kicks off

6 minutes ago

Boeing says SouthWest Airlines orders 100 737 MAX ..

6 minutes ago

Dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of the excavati ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.