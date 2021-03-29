RDA conducts raids against illegal housing schemes

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), on the special directives of Director General (DG) RDA Capt. (R) Abdul Sattar Issani, has conducted raids at different areas and collected huge amount of fine

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), on the special directives of Director General (DG) RDA Capt. (R) Abdul Sattar Issani, has conducted raids at different areas and collected huge amount of fine.

The raids were part of RDA's ongoing grand operation launched against illegal housing schemes and unauthorized construction.

The enforcement staff of Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate along with Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing of RDA has sealed an under construction building at Plot No. 20 in Eidgah Scheme Asghar Mall Road.

An FIR has also been lodged against Usman Qureshi, Managing Director of an Illegal Housing Scheme namely Rudn Enclave.

LU&BC Wing also displayed Pana Flex against illegal buildings namely Dominion Mall Bahria Town Phase-8 and Minara Heights Project, GT Road advising the citizens not to invest in any illegal project which is not approved by the authorities concerned of RDA.

The MP&TE Directorate has also issued challans to five illegal housing schemes namely Faisal Qayyum, Rawal City, Amazon City, Iqra City and Khayaban-e-Iftikhar.

The authority issued notices to Hamdard City and Morgah subdivision whereas fees/charges amounting to Rs 85.10 million were collected from various private housing schemes.

On the directives of the DG, the Building Control Wing was conducting crackdown against illegal, unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities including plazas, shops, schools and other illegal buildings.

The RDA spokesman informed that the DG had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized construction and commercial activities in residential areas without any discrimination.

The RDA had advised the citizens not to invest in any illegal and unauthorized project, he added.