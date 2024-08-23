RDA Conducts Training Session On E-Filing, Office Automation System
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 01:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza, has conducted an intensive training session for its officials on the E-Filling and Office Automation System (EFOAS).
According to the RDA spokesman, the Information Technology (IT) Wing of RDA organized the training session which represents a significant milestone in RDA's ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency, transparency and accessibility within its operations.
The training session was meticulously designed to equip officials with the skills necessary to effectively navigate and utilize the EFOAS.
The system, a key element of RDA’s digital transformation initiatives, is expected to streamline the filing process, reduce paperwork, and improve overall workflow management, he added.
The RDA plans to continue offering similar training sessions to ensure all the departments are fully aligned with the new digital processes, the spokesman said adding that RDA is committed to adopting innovative solutions that drive efficiency and enhance public service delivery.
The successful implementation of EFOAS is expected to set a new standard for administrative operations within the organization.
The DG while highlighting the importance of this initiative said, "The adoption of EFOAS is a critical step toward modernizing our operations. It will not only enhance our internal efficiency but also significantly improve our service delivery to the public. This training is a crucial step in ensuring that our staff is fully prepared to maximize the potential of this powerful tool."
The session provided a comprehensive overview of the EFOAS platform, covering key topics such as electronic document management, automated workflows, and real-time tracking of file statuses. The participants engaged in hands-on exercises and simulations to gain practical experience with the system.
The feedback from the officials who attended the session was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing confidence in their ability to integrate EFOAS into their daily tasks effectively.
