RDA Constructs Operation At Wallayat Complex Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

RDA constructs operation at Wallayat Complex Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Wednesday conducted a grand operation against illegally constructed buildings and occupation land mafia and demolished two illegal constructed restaurants and two Marquees and commercial buildings on plot numbers 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 37 and 38 at Wallayat Complex Rawalpindi.

In compliance with the vision of Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Punjab, the Director General (DG) RDA Chaudhry Maqbool Ahmed directed RDA Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to actively conduct operations against illegal and unauthorized commercial cum residential construction activities including plazas, shops, schools and other illegal land use encroachments within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi.

The RDA LU&BC Wing's staff including Director LU&BC, Deputy Director LU&BC, Building Inspectors and others with support of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Sadar, Assistant Commissioner (AC), Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (MCR) staff RPO, CPO and Police from the concerned Police Station carried out operation against above mentioned four illegal commercial buildings at Wallayat Complex Rawalpindi.

The whole operation was conducted under the close guidance and supervision of Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Commissioner Rawalpindi Cap. (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood.

The owners of these properties Ch Tanveer, Shiekh Aamir and GM Imtiaz were constructing illegal commercial buildings without approval or NOC, in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020. The notices were already issued to the owners of the illegally constructed buildings and structures.

RDA spokesman said the DG RDA has directed the LU&BC Wing to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favor.

