RDA continue grand operation against illegal housing societies, demolishing encroachment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Director General (DG) of Rawalpin­di Development Authority Kinza Murtaza Thursday said that RDA was conducting a grand operation against illegal housing societies and demolished encroachments where public advised to invest in the RDA approved housing schemes only.

Talking to ptv news channel, she said that we will block the looting spree of those developing illegal societies in the future, adding, media should play leading role and aware people about the RDA' website where all societies related details are available.

The Punjab government has given clear directions to the RDA to save people’s investment after which an awareness campaign was launched, she said.

RDA director general said that we are conduct the survey of various areas under the administrative control of RDA and finalizing the list of the illegal housing societies.

Meanwhile, Kinza Murtaza said the Enforcement Squad RDA is also taking emergency steps against encroachments in the city.

She said that the encroachments in the markets are not only causing inconvenience to the people visiting these markets but also disturb the business of the traders.

She said that the anti-encroachment drive would be accelerated with the consultation of traders

Replying another question about water shortage in housing societies, she stressed that there is dire need to introduce water projects where donors can assist.

RDA will also launched an awareness campaign for 'water conservation' aims to spread awareness about the importance of conserving water resources and encouraging responsible water usage among residents.