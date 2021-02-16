RDA continues crackdown against illegal housing schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Taking action against illegal housing schemes on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Government of the Punjab, Rawalpindi Development Authority Tuesday continued crackdown against illegal housing schemes.

Director General RDA Chaudhry Maqbool Ahmed along with Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate's staff including Director MP&TE Shahzad Haider and others visited Adyala Road Rawalpindi and inspected Six illegal Housing Schemes namely French Housing Scheme, Akbar Villas, Maryam Green City, Khayaban Millat, Jinnah Town and Gulshan Farzand Ali.

The RDA has registered First Information Reports (FIRs) against owners of these illegal housing schemes namely Chaudhry Akbar Aurangzeb, Amir Shehzad, Sheikh Mukhtar Ahmed, Tariq Mahmood Toor, Raja Muhammad Ashfaq and Shamsh-ur-Rehman.

Legal action has been initiated against the illegal advertisements and sale of plots by such illegal housing schemes.

The authority has appealed to the public to refrain from buying and selling plots in the said housing schemes which declared illegal by RDA.

Speaking on this occasion, the DG RDA said that no relaxation would be given to such illegal housing schemes which are cheating the public.

If, the housing schemes meet the legal requirements then they will be helped out and given assistance, he added.