RDA Crackdown Against Illegal Construction Opposite To Eighteen Housing Society
Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Development Authority(RDA)Enforcement Squad operated against illegal constructions and sealed the sites opposite to the Eighteen Housing Scheme.
According to the RDA spokesman, the crackdown was supervised by the Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza, who emphasised the continuation of operations to combat fraudulent practices and protect citizens from exploitation.
The DG RDA said that under the guidance of the Commissioner Rawalpindi, “We are committed to maintaining a vigorous approach in eliminating illegal housing societies.

She stressed that public complaints regarding illegal land occupation by housing scheme owners were being taken seriously, and strict actions would be taken against those involved in forceful land grabs.
The RDA advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and to visit the RDA website, www.rda.gop.pk, to get information about legal and illegal housing projects.
