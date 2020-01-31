RDA decides to charge fine to illegal housing societies on daily basis

(@FahadShabbir)

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st January, 2020) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has decided to make amendments in laws for tightening noose against illegal housing societies.According to media reports, following the implementation of amended laws, private housing societies owners will pay fine on daily basis according to their area till they get them approved by RDA..RDA is seeking guidance from Lahore Development Authority (LDA) rules in this process.

Following the incorporation of these rules in their gazette the owner of housing society with 300 canals area will be required to pay fine of Rs 5000 per day, housing society with area more than 300 canals to 500 canals Rs 10000 per day, housing society with 1000 canals will be fined Rs 15000 per day and management of housing society owning more than 10000 canals area will be fined Rs 20000 per day.

Director Metropolitan and Traffic Engineer Mohammad Tahir Meo has said we hope that societies owners will contact with RDA for approval and process of demolition of offices and building of illegal housing societies has been geared up to safeguard the hard earned money of citizens.

