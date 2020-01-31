UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDA Decides To Charge Fine To Illegal Housing Societies On Daily Basis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:02 PM

RDA decides to charge fine to illegal housing societies on daily basis

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has decided to make amendments in laws for tightening noose against illegal housing societies

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st January, 2020) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has decided to make amendments in laws for tightening noose against illegal housing societies.According to media reports, following the implementation of amended laws, private housing societies owners will pay fine on daily basis according to their area till they get them approved by RDA..RDA is seeking guidance from Lahore Development Authority (LDA) rules in this process.

Following the incorporation of these rules in their gazette the owner of housing society with 300 canals area will be required to pay fine of Rs 5000 per day, housing society with area more than 300 canals to 500 canals Rs 10000 per day, housing society with 1000 canals will be fined Rs 15000 per day and management of housing society owning more than 10000 canals area will be fined Rs 20000 per day.

Director Metropolitan and Traffic Engineer Mohammad Tahir Meo has said we hope that societies owners will contact with RDA for approval and process of demolition of offices and building of illegal housing societies has been geared up to safeguard the hard earned money of citizens.

.

Related Topics

Lahore Fine Traffic Rawalpindi Money Media From Housing

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Arab Hope Maker 2020 ..

33 minutes ago

HE Governor Sindh received HE Ambassador of the St ..

36 minutes ago

Uniform curriculum for across country primary scho ..

8 minutes ago

Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (F ..

8 minutes ago

Over 200,000 youth applies for PM's Hunarmand Paki ..

8 minutes ago

Italy declares state of emergency over coronavirus ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.