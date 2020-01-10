UrduPoint.com
RDA Decides To Register Cases Against Three Illegal Housing Schemes Of Murree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 03:03 PM

RDA decides to register cases against three illegal housing schemes of Murree

Decision has been taken to register cases against three illegal housing schemes of Murree.Notices and Challan have been issued to all three illegal housing schemes including Murree green villas Jhika Gali road, Smart city/Murree Orchard near Patriata chairlift and Baroha farm Houses set up in the area under control of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in Murree

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th January, 2020) Decision has been taken to register cases against three illegal housing schemes of Murree.Notices and Challan have been issued to all three illegal housing schemes including Murree green villas Jhika Gali road, Smart city/Murree Orchard near Patriata chairlift and Baroha farm Houses set up in the area under control of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in Murree under Punjab Private Housing Scheme and Land Sub-division rules 2010.

Director MPE and TI have also decided to register FIR against these illegal Housing Schemes.RDA has informed the public that they should avoid doing investment in all these illegal housing schemes otherwise they themselves will responsible in case of any loss.Property dealers have also been stopped from making any investment or advertisement of these illegal housing schemes.

