RDA Decides To Take Action Against Three Housing Schemes

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 09:52 PM

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has decided to issue notices to the owners of three illegal housing societies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has decided to issue notices to the owners of three illegal housing societies.

The societies included Cighu Country Farms in Mauza Chak Cighu on Chak Beli Khan Road Rawalpindi, Countryside Residencia in Mauza Kaliam Mughal on G.T.Road Rawalpindi and Mian Muhammad Bakhsh in Mauza Ranial on Girja Road Rawalpindi, said RDA spokesman on Wednesday.

The RDA spokesman said, "RDA Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has directed the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of the Authority to take action against illegal housing schemes under Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules 2021.

" Saif also directed the MP&TE Director to to take action against illegal advertisements and marketing of the above mentioned housing schemes, and said that FIRs would be lodged against the same.

He advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing societies, saying, "before any investment, check the status of the housing schemes on the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk.

