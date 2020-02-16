RDA declares 48 housing schemes as legal

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued the most recent list of authorized and approved housing schemes within its administration. RDA wants the general public to invest in only authorized and legal schemes.

According to RDA spokesman, the following is the list of approved and legal 48 housing schemes including Doctors Cooperative Housing society, Foreign office Employees cooperative Housing society, Abad Cooperative Housing society, Municipal Corporation Co-operative Housing Scheme (sector A&B), Pakistan Atomic Energy Employees Cooperative Housing Scheme, Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Revenue Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Work, No Words Cooperative Housing Society (Gulshan-e-Fatima) PIA Officers Co-operative Housing Society, Shifa Cooperative Housing Scheme, T&T Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Rawalpindi Railway Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Federation of Railway Employees & Others Cooperative Housing Society, PARC Cooperative Housing Scheme, CBR Cooperative Society, Golden Jubilee Cooperative Housing Society, Bahria Town Phase I, II & III (Partially), Bahria Town Phase VIII (Partially), University Town Pvt.

Ltd., Fazaia Housing Scheme, Garden Villas, Kehkashan Town, Kohsar View Housing Project, Rabia Bungalows Memon Construction Company Pvt. Ltd, Safari Villas - I Top City-1, Mumtaz City, Bostan Avenue Housing Project, Army Welfare Housing Scheme (Defence -1), Safari Villas – II, Khudadad City, Shalimar Town, Eastridge Housing Scheme (Cornerstone Pvt. Ltd.), Bahria Paradise, Tarnol Housing Scheme, Clifton Town, Up-Country Enclosure,Faisal Town, Commoners Sky Gardens Housing Scheme, Murree, Sanober City,Ghandhara City, Taj Residencia, Elite Revierie Housing Scheme, Capital Smart City, Airport Green Garden, Multi Gardens and Taj Residencia (Extension).

The spokesman said Director General (DG) RDA had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against all illegal housing schemes, their advertisements, illegal /unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities and encroachments without any fear or favour.