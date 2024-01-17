RDA Delegation Visits LDA Office, Gets Briefing On Reforms
Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A five-member delegation of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), led by its Director General Saif Anwar Jappa, visited the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) offices, here on Wednesday.
Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa briefed the delegation on the ongoing reforms in the department including record digitalization and shifting to soft infrastructure by the Lahore Development Authority.
The DG told the delegation the LDA was implementing new measures for efficient services, and was successfully digitalized its 10 schemes, with ongoing work on the remaining schemes and the aim of IT-based reforms was to enhance service delivery for urban residents.
The RDA delegation received a briefing on successful models of various signal-free corridors in the city, the DG Randhawa said that signal-free corridors at Jinnah Hospital to Peco Road and Nazaria Pakistan Road have been completed, aiding traffic flow, while modeling of U-turns and signal-free corridors was improving traffic management.
The delegation lauded the efforts of the LDA digitalization and signal-free corridors and aimed to utilise LDA's experiences, to enhance traffic flow in busy points in Rawalpindi.
Later, the delegation visited LDA One Window Cell and Sifting Cell to understand recent reforms. The visitors engaged in discussions with members of the LDA One Window Cell, and Captain (retd) Syed Hammad Abid from Technical Procurement Police.
The meeting included participation from Chief Engineer LDA, Chief Engineer TEPA, Additional DG Housing, Chief Engineer RDA, Vice President Nespak, Director SPU, Director IT Nespak, TEPA officials, and officers from RD.
