Open Menu

RDA Delegation Visits LDA Office, Gets Briefing On Reforms

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 03:40 PM

RDA delegation visits LDA Office, gets briefing on reforms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A five-member delegation of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), led by its Director General Saif Anwar Jappa, visited the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) offices, here on Wednesday.

Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa briefed the delegation on the ongoing reforms in the department including record digitalization and shifting to soft infrastructure by the Lahore Development Authority.

The DG told the delegation the LDA was implementing new measures for efficient services, and was successfully digitalized its 10 schemes, with ongoing work on the remaining schemes and the aim of IT-based reforms was to enhance service delivery for urban residents.

The RDA delegation received a briefing on successful models of various signal-free corridors in the city, the DG Randhawa said that signal-free corridors at Jinnah Hospital to Peco Road and Nazaria Pakistan Road have been completed, aiding traffic flow, while modeling of U-turns and signal-free corridors was improving traffic management.

The delegation lauded the efforts of the LDA digitalization and signal-free corridors and aimed to utilise LDA's experiences, to enhance traffic flow in busy points in Rawalpindi.

Later, the delegation visited LDA One Window Cell and Sifting Cell to understand recent reforms. The visitors engaged in discussions with members of the LDA One Window Cell, and Captain (retd) Syed Hammad Abid from Technical Procurement Police.

The meeting included participation from Chief Engineer LDA, Chief Engineer TEPA, Additional DG Housing, Chief Engineer RDA, Vice President Nespak, Director SPU, Director IT Nespak, TEPA officials, and officers from RD.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Police Road Traffic Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali From Housing

Recent Stories

Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people inju ..

Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured

1 hour ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspa ..

Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran

2 hours ago
 PM vows to provide conducive environment to privat ..

PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..

2 hours ago
 Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with ..

Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket

3 hours ago
 Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back s ..

Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery

3 hours ago
 New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run vict ..

New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Widespread fog forces closure of major highways ac ..

Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas

16 hours ago
 Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

16 hours ago
 Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media cam ..

Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges

16 hours ago
 OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational co ..

OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan