RDA Demolishes 22 Structures, Four Site Offices, Nine Billboards

Published September 08, 2022

RDA demolishes 22 structures, four site offices, nine billboards

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General, RDA Muhammad Siaf Anwar Jappa on Thursday launched an operation and demolished 22 under constructions residential structures, four site offices and nine billboards of four illegal housing schemes at Chak Beli Road Rawalpindi

According to a RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA took action in accordance with the law against four illegal housing schemes namely Turkish Smart City, Nishan-e-Mustufa, Ample Living and the Countryside Farms at Chak Beli Road Rawalpindi as the housing societies were violating the rules and the approved layout plans.

He said, RDA's operation against illegal housing schemes was in full swing and the authorities concerned were taking strict action against illegal housing schemes.

The Director MP&TE RDA said that the owners of the aforesaid mentioned housing schemes constructed illegal buildings without approval of the maps / No Objection Certificates (NOCs) in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010.

He said, the notices had been issued to the owners of the four housing schemes and directed to stop illegal advertisements of their projects.

The MP&TE Directorate RDA's staff including Assistant Director Planning, Superintendent Scheme, Scheme Inspector and others carried out the operations against the rules violators.

The spokesman said that the DG RDA had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination.

He also advised the citizens to remove encroachments and not to invest in illegal housing schemes.

