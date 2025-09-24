RDA Demolishes 40 Illegal Under-construction Shops
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 11:10 PM
The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Task Force has demolished 40 illegal, under-construction shops, launching major operations against illegal housing schemes and unauthorised constructions
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Task Force has demolished 40 illegal, under-construction shops, launching major operations against illegal housing schemes and unauthorised constructions.
According to an RDA spokesperson, in a recent operation against an illegal housing scheme, namely Islamabad City Housing in Katarian near Shinwari Hotel on Main Airport Avenue, Islamabad, the RDA demolished the boundary wall, removed manhole pipes, sealed the site office, and lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the scheme’s owners Qasim Bhatti and Nasir Bhatti.
Similarly, in Waddia Homes located in Mouza Morgha near Askari 14, the boundary wall, security guard room, main gate, and barrier were demolished.
Furthermore, in the Wazir Town Housing Scheme, 40 illegally under-construction shops in commercial markets were demolished.
The operations were carried out by RDA officers, including Assistant Director Building Control Shiza Butt, Assistant Director Planning Ali Raza, Assistant Director Planning Mehwish Naseem, Assistant Director Planning Ahmad Hassan, and other RDA staff members, with the support of the Police Station New Airport, Islamabad, on the directions of the DG RDA Kinza Murtaza.
Furthermore, RDA regularly issues press releases to keep the public informed and advises citizens to avoid investing in illegal housing schemes, and they are encouraged to visit the RDA website (www.rda.gop.pk) and to transact only with approved housing schemes.
Recent Stories
KUST hosts grand graduation ceremony for 426 students
Land of orphans, widows to be protected under new legislation: CM
Riyadh to host FII9 Summit with global leaders, investors, policymakers
Pakistan boosts its wheat production by global research: Dr Qamar Shakeel
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected representatives to play ..
RDA demolishes 40 illegal under-construction shops
Israel intensifies Gaza attacks as UN warns of mass displacement, hunger
PM reaffirms commitment to enhance bilateral engagement with Sri Lanka
CM approves special relief package for students in flood-hit areas
Pakistan envoy, MD (Asia Pacific) EEAS review bilateral cooperation landscape
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issues relief orders on ..
Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Land of orphans, widows to be protected under new legislation: CM9 minutes ago
-
Riyadh to host FII9 Summit with global leaders, investors, policymakers9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan boosts its wheat production by global research: Dr Qamar Shakeel9 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected representatives to play role in addressing ..9 minutes ago
-
RDA demolishes 40 illegal under-construction shops2 minutes ago
-
CM approves special relief package for students in flood-hit areas2 minutes ago
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issues relief orders on cops' requests46 minutes ago
-
Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR46 minutes ago
-
DC Malakand reviews performance of Government departments46 minutes ago
-
CM, US envoy discuss floods, food security, other bilateral issues46 minutes ago
-
Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad2 hours ago
-
HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations KP2 hours ago