RDA Demolishes 40 Illegal Under-construction Shops

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 11:10 PM

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Task Force has demolished 40 illegal, under-construction shops, launching major operations against illegal housing schemes and unauthorised constructions

According to an RDA spokesperson, in a recent operation against an illegal housing scheme, namely Islamabad City Housing in Katarian near Shinwari Hotel on Main Airport Avenue, Islamabad, the RDA demolished the boundary wall, removed manhole pipes, sealed the site office, and lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the scheme’s owners Qasim Bhatti and Nasir Bhatti.

Similarly, in Waddia Homes located in Mouza Morgha near Askari 14, the boundary wall, security guard room, main gate, and barrier were demolished.

Furthermore, in the Wazir Town Housing Scheme, 40 illegally under-construction shops in commercial markets were demolished.

The operations were carried out by RDA officers, including Assistant Director Building Control Shiza Butt, Assistant Director Planning Ali Raza, Assistant Director Planning Mehwish Naseem, Assistant Director Planning Ahmad Hassan, and other RDA staff members, with the support of the Police Station New Airport, Islamabad, on the directions of the DG RDA Kinza Murtaza.

Furthermore, RDA regularly issues press releases to keep the public informed and advises citizens to avoid investing in illegal housing schemes, and they are encouraged to visit the RDA website (www.rda.gop.pk) and to transact only with approved housing schemes.

