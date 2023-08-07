RDA demolishes encroachments, illegal constructions in Millat Colony

(@FahadShabbir)

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) while conducting an operation against illegal constructions here on Monday demolished encroachments and illegal constructions including four walls, six sheds, four grills and fences in Millat Colony

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) while conducting an operation against illegal constructions here on Monday demolished encroachments and illegal constructions including four walls, six sheds, four grills and fences in Millat Colony.

According to the RDA spokesman, the RDA enforcement team on the directives of Director General (DG) Saif Anwar Jappa conducted operations against the rules violators and took action in accordance with the law.

He said heavy machinery was also used in the operation.

The DG had directed the Enforcement Squad to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized residential cum commercial construction activities without any discrimination.

He said that the operation against illegal constructions and encroachments would continue and no one would be given any relaxation.