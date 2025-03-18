Open Menu

RDA Demolishes Encroachments, Seals Bolton University Among 150 Properties

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2025 | 09:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Enforcement Squad of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Tuesday demolished and removed encroachments from car Chowk to Gate No. III of the Gulraiz Housing Scheme with the aim to improve traffic flow and enhance public safety.

Besides removing encroachments, sheds and ramps, over 150 properties, including University of Bolton, structures, shops, and buildings, that were obstructing road access, were sealed during the operation led by RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza.

According to an RDA spokesperson, the personnel from the Airport Police Station backed the RDA Enforcement Squad.

He said the initiative was part of a broader effort to restore order and improve both pedestrian safety and vehicular movement along the road.

Along with the RDA DG, Director Land Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Deputy Director Building Control Atif Mahmood Chaudhry, Building Superintendent Shafiq-ur-Rahman and Building Surveyor Aamir Mahmood Malik supervised the operation.

RDA DG Kinza Murtaza, in a statement, emphasized that the actions were taken under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz who had a zero-tolerance policy against encroachments.

She said the removal of the encroachments was essential for ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and providing a safer environment for everyone.

Kinza Murtaza further said that the instant operation was just the beginning of an ongoing effort to improve Rawalpindi’s infrastructure.

“Encroachments not only contribute to traffic congestion but also pose significant safety hazards. This is why it is crucial to restore accessible and safe streets for residents,” she added.

In line with the city’s urban development strategy, she said the RDA had plans to conduct similar operations with the aim to optimizing infrastructure and improving the quality of life for all citizens.

She urged the public to cooperate in maintaining encroachment-free zones to ensure that Rawalpindi’s streets remain safe, accessible, and congestion-free.

