RDA Demolishes Four Illegal Under-construction Structures

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 06:21 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) RDA on Monday demolished four illegal under-construction structures

According to a RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate carried out an operation against illegal and unauthorized residential cum commercial buildings and demolished four under-construction structures on Adyala Road.

He said the MP&TE Directorate staff including Deputy Director Planning, Ch Atif Mahmood, Assistant Directors, Building Inspectors and others carried out operations and demolished two at Adyala road near Taj Marquee, one commercial building in Gulshanabad housing scheme and one in Kehkashan Town housing scheme.

He said the DG had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against the rules violators.

He informed that the owners of the aforesaid properties had violated approved plans/ maps violating the Punjab Development of States Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations, 2020 and constructed illegal residential cum commercial buildings without prior approval and NOC.

The DG RDA had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized constructions, encroachments and commercial activities without any discrimination, he added.

