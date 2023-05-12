RDA demolishes illegal constructions in illegal 'Ittehad Heights' housing scheme

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Friday conducted an operation against an illegal housing scheme 'Ittehad Heights' and thus demolished illegal constructions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Friday conducted an operation against an illegal housing scheme 'Ittehad Heights' and thus demolished illegal constructions.

According to RDA spokesman, the Enforcement Squad of RDA while carrying out an operation demolished road infrastructure and other constructions of an illegal housing scheme namely Ittehad Heights at Mouza Jattal, Girja road.

He said that the Enforcement Squad was taking strict action against illegal housing schemes. Notice was also issued to the owner of the illegal housing scheme namely Salahuddin for violating the rules, illegal advertisements and development work.

The Enforcement Squad including Incharge/Assistant Director Building Control, Superintendent Scheme and others carried out the operation as the owner of the property was running illegal housing scheme's booking office in violation of the rules.

The spokesman said that the DG had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and check status of such the housing projects at RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk.

The DG had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes without any discrimination.