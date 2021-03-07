RDA demolishes illegal housing scheme Silver City

Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Saturday conducted operation against illegal/ unauthorized housing scheme Silver City on Girja Road and demolished barrier, bill boards and road blocks

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ):Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Saturday conducted operation against illegal/ unauthorized housing scheme Silver City on Girja Road and demolished barrier, bill boards and road blocks.

Director MP&TE RDA Shahzad Haider said under section Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010, notice had already been issued to the owner of above mentioned illegal housing scheme, said a press release.

The MP&TE Directorate RDA's Staff including Deputy Director Building Control, Superintendent Scheme, Building Inspectors and others carried out the operation.

The owner of this property was running illegal housing scheme in violation of Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010, it further said.

The RDA Spokesman said Director General RDA had advised the general public that in their own interest, they should not make any investment in any illegal / unauthorized housing scheme.

The general public was further advised to check the approval status of each plot and building prior to purchase, agreement and booking from the MP&TE Directorate RDA, it further said.

It could also be checked on the RDA website rda.gop.pk. Otherwise, they, themselves, would be responsible for their losses.

He said the RDA has also requested Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and PTCL not to extend services to illegal housing schemes as their status was stated to be illegal.

He said DG RDA directed MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal / unauthorized housing schemes, their development / construction of booking and site offices and encroachments without any fear or favour.