UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDA Demolishes Illegal Housing Scheme Silver City

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 12:07 AM

RDA demolishes illegal housing scheme Silver City

Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Saturday conducted operation against illegal/ unauthorized housing scheme Silver City on Girja Road and demolished barrier, bill boards and road blocks

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ):Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Saturday conducted operation against illegal/ unauthorized housing scheme Silver City on Girja Road and demolished barrier, bill boards and road blocks.

Director MP&TE RDA Shahzad Haider said under section Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010, notice had already been issued to the owner of above mentioned illegal housing scheme, said a press release.

The MP&TE Directorate RDA's Staff including Deputy Director Building Control, Superintendent Scheme, Building Inspectors and others carried out the operation.

The owner of this property was running illegal housing scheme in violation of Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010, it further said.

The RDA Spokesman said Director General RDA had advised the general public that in their own interest, they should not make any investment in any illegal / unauthorized housing scheme.

The general public was further advised to check the approval status of each plot and building prior to purchase, agreement and booking from the MP&TE Directorate RDA, it further said.

It could also be checked on the RDA website rda.gop.pk. Otherwise, they, themselves, would be responsible for their losses.

He said the RDA has also requested Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and PTCL not to extend services to illegal housing schemes as their status was stated to be illegal.

He said DG RDA directed MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal / unauthorized housing schemes, their development / construction of booking and site offices and encroachments without any fear or favour.

Related Topics

Punjab Road Traffic Rawalpindi SITE Gas Silver From Agreement PTCL SNGPL Islamabad Electric Supply Company Housing

Recent Stories

Retail store closed, fined AED5000 for failing to ..

11 minutes ago

Senegal opposition collective calls for three days ..

22 minutes ago

France extends weekend lockdown to northern region ..

22 minutes ago

PHA organises light show in Jilani Park

45 minutes ago

TIME features women leading India's farmer protest ..

45 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Super Saturday at Meyd ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.