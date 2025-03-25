RDA Demolishes Illegal Under-construction Building In Maryam Green City
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 08:29 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) enforcement squad on Tuesday carried out an operation against an unauthorized and illegal under-construction building in the Maryam Green City Housing Scheme here on Adiala Road.
On the directions of the Director General (DG), RDA, Kinza Murtaza, the under-construction building was demolished in compliance with RDA’s commitment to enforcing building regulations.
The RDA spokesperson said that previously, a notice was issued to the owner of the illegal property, but he failed to comply with the legal requirements, leading to the demolition of the illegal structure.
The owner of the demolished property, Mr. Nouman, had illegally occupied street space adjacent to the plot and violated the approved building plans and constructed an illegal building without approval and No Objection Certificates (NOCs).
He said the DG RDA, Kinza Murtaza, had directed the LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments and illegal commercial activities without any fear or favor.
The DG has also directed the Building Control Wing to survey fees for approval of illegal residential and commercial buildings, commercialization, complementary maps, plans of buildings and regularize all illegal residential cum commercial buildings in the controlled area of RDA.
She said RDA was committed to ensuring the proper development and regulation of the city. “We urge the public to take moral responsibility and actively work to remove any encroachments to avoid future losses.”
