RDA Demolishes Illegal Under Construction Commercial Buildings In Gulraiz Housing Scheme

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 12:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG), Kinza Murtaza has demolished under construction commercial buildings in Gulraiz Housing Scheme phase-II Rawalpindi.

According to an RDA spokesman, the Enforcement Squad RDA carried out an operation against unauthorized and illegal commercial buildings and demolished under construction commercial buildings being constructed at Plot No. 549, 513 and 514 in Gulraiz Housing Scheme, phase-II Rawalpindi.

He said that the Enforcement Squad of RDA including the Deputy Director Building Control, incharge/Assistant Director Building Control, Building Inspectors and others carried out the operation against illegal commercial buildings.

The spokesman said that earlier taking legal action five notices were issued to Jamshaid and Fazal, the owners of the properties who had violated approved building plans/maps, violated the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020.

The owners constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval and No Objection Certificates (NOCs), he added.

He said that the DG had directed the LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination.

The DG had also directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey to identify illegal residential and commercial buildings and regularize all illegal residential cum commercial buildings.

The citizens should remove encroachments to avoid any legal action, he added.

