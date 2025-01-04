RDA Demolishes Illegally Constructed House, Boundary Wall
Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2025 | 01:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Enforcement Squad on the directives of Director General, Kinza Murtaza, in an operation demolished a house illegally constructed and boundary wall.
According to RDA spokesman, the Task Force had accelerated efforts against illegal constructions. The RDA Enforcement Squad in an operation near the Top City-1 housing scheme in Mouza Bajnial, Rawalpindi demolished illegal constructions, erected in the graveyard area in Top City-1 housing scheme.
The operation was conducted on violations of the approved Layout Plan (LOP) and the squad demolished illegally constructed house and boundary wall which were built in violation of the approved development plan for the area.
He informed that RDA was taking strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.
The operation was part of RDA’s broader strategy to ensure adherence to urban planning laws, maintain the integrity of the city’s development, and curb unlawful construction activities that disrupt the planned development of the city, he added.
He said that the authority is committed to ensuring that all the constructions within its jurisdiction are according to established plans and standards.
The DG has directed the authorities to continue operations to ensure that Rawalpindi's urban development follows lawful and sustainable guidelines.
RDA also urges the citizens and developers to adhere strictly to all approved plans and regulations to avoid legal actions.
Incharge Enforcement Squad, Assistant Director, Building Control RDA, along with RDA Scheme/Building Inspectors and other team members took part in the operation.
