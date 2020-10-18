RDA demolishes main gates, seals site office of 4 illegal housing schemes

Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) taking action demolished main gates and sealed site offices of four illegal housing schemes namely Al-Harm City, Rawal enclave, Abdullah City and Mivida on Chakri Road Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ):Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) taking action demolished main gates and sealed site offices of four illegal housing schemes namely Al-Harm City, Rawal enclave, Abdullah City and Mivida on Chakri Road Rawalpindi.

MP&TE Directorate RDA's Staff including Deputy Director Planning, Superintendent Scheme, Scheme Inspector and others with the assistance of the police from concerned police station carried out operation against four illegal housing schemes.

The owners of these properties were running illegal housing schemes' site offices in violation of Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010.

Chairman RDA advises general public that in their own interest they should not make any investment in any illegal / unauthorized Housing Scheme which status declared illegal by RDA.

It could be checked on RDA website rda.gop.pk.

Otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses.

ARDA also requested Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and PTCL not to extend services to illegal housing schemes as their status is unapproved / illegal.